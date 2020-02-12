Identity Management and Resolution Software – Market Status and Trend Report 2018-2025

Identity Management and Resolution Software Market – 2018
Description :
In 2018, the global Identity Management and Resolution Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Identity Management and Resolution Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management and Resolution Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avatier
ManageEngine
Noxigen
LogMeIn
MemberSpace
Hyena
RSA Security
Zoho
Symantec
Informatica
Signal
LiveRamp
BounceX
Intent IQ
Katch
Throtle
NetOwl
Xoriant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity Management and Resolution Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
