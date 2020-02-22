Identity and Access Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-Use And Region Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities.

Identity and access management is the security discipline that enables individuals to access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons.

The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.

The global medical image analysis software market size was estimated at USD 2.41 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% in the coming five years.

In 2018, the global Identity and Access Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya

Centrify Corporation

Okta

Experian

Janrain

Mitek Systems

Traxion

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

MorphoTrust

GB Group

ID Analytics

Aware

Equifax

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3618321-global-identity-and-access-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Financial Service

Insurance (BFSI)

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Identity and Access Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Advanced Authentication

1.4.3 Identity Proofing Services

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Identity and Access Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Financial Service

1.5.4 Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Identity and Access Management Market Size

2.2 Identity and Access Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Identity and Access Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Identity and Access Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Identity and Access Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Identity and Access Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Identity and Access Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Identity and Access Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Identity and Access Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Identity and Access Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Identity and Access Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Onegini

12.1.1 Onegini Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.1.4 Onegini Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Onegini Recent Development

12.2 TransUnion

12.2.1 TransUnion Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.2.4 TransUnion Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TransUnion Recent Development

12.3 Ping Identity Corporation

12.3.1 Ping Identity Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.3.4 Ping Identity Corporation Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ping Identity Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Gigya

12.4.1 Gigya Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.4.4 Gigya Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Gigya Recent Development

12.5 Centrify Corporation

12.5.1 Centrify Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.5.4 Centrify Corporation Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Centrify Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Okta

12.6.1 Okta Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.6.4 Okta Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Okta Recent Development

12.7 Experian

12.7.1 Experian Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.7.4 Experian Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Experian Recent Development

12.8 Janrain

12.8.1 Janrain Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.8.4 Janrain Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Janrain Recent Development

12.9 Mitek Systems

12.9.1 Mitek Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.9.4 Mitek Systems Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Mitek Systems Recent Development

12.10 Traxion

12.10.1 Traxion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Identity and Access Management Introduction

12.10.4 Traxion Revenue in Identity and Access Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Traxion Recent Development

12.11 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3618321-global-identity-and-access-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)