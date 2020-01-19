Identity & Access Management Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity & Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Identity & Access Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
CA Technologies (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
Dell EMC (U.S.)
NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)
Okta, Inc. (U.S.)
Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)
Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Provisioning
Single Sign-On
Advanced Authentication
Audit, Compliance, & Governance
Directory Services
Password Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and CPG
Public Sector and Utilities
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Provisioning
1.4.3 Single Sign-On
1.4.4 Advanced Authentication
1.4.5 Audit, Compliance, & Governance
1.4.6 Directory Services
1.4.7 Password Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Retail and CPG
1.5.6 Public Sector and Utilities
1.5.7 Energy
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 CA Technologies (U.S.)
12.3.1 CA Technologies (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.3.4 CA Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CA Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Dell EMC (U.S.)
12.5.1 Dell EMC (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.5.4 Dell EMC (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dell EMC (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)
12.6.1 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Identity & Access Management Introduction
12.6.4 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
Continued….
