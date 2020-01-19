Identity & Access Management Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity & Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Identity & Access Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)

Okta, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Provisioning

Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Audit, Compliance, & Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and CPG

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity & Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

