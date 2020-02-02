Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Frozen desserts such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts are generally consumed as snacks. Most of these products are prepared from dairy products such as milk and cream.

The potential of a distribution channel for frozen desserts depends upon various factors such as concentration of providers in that region, penetration of processed food sector and reach of retail chains and preference of consumers.

The global Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ben and Jerry’s

Dean Foods

Dreyer’s

Nestle

Kwality

Vadilal

Lazza

Cream Bell

MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery

Golden North

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ice-cream

Gelato

Frozen Custard

Frozen Novelties

Sorbet

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Kiosk

Specialty Ice-cream Shops

Mobile Vendors

Others

