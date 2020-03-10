Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market Research Covers Top Players as Tetra Pak Processing Equipment Gmbh, Gram Equipment A/S, CARPIGIANI GROUP,

Future Market Insights, in its latest report titled, ‘Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029,’ offers key insights and analysis on the global ice cream processing equipment market. The research study conducts in-depth analysis and key market insights on the ice cream processing equipment market for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Based on key insights, ice cream processing equipment is projected to experience substantial demand during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for ice cream, worldwide, owing to an increase in the per capita consumption of ice cream. The global ice cream processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Moulding Equipment to Lead the Way in Ice Cream Processing Machines Industry

Some of the common processes involved in ice cream wrapping include filling, capping, sealing, labelling, and packing. Among these, the most tedious and labor-intensive tasks are intimidating. For instance, packaging and wrapping are highly capable of impacting the look of any product, and thus, during the growth phase of a product, this is one of the most important areas to focus on. The first impression is everything while presenting a new product, especially in a competitive environment.

Misplaced labels, wrinkled and crooked labels, and labels with bubbles are a common occurrence when not using a label applicator. A wrapping machine provides standardization, with a mere shift of not more than 1.5 mm around a mean central position. The modernization of equipment and standardization of the product are expected to significantly impact the ice cream processing equipment market positively over the forecast period.

The moulding equipment is projected to lead the other machine variants in the global ice cream processing equipment market, followed by the extrusion equipment segment. In terms of growth rate, the continuous freezers equipment segment is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Depending on the type of machine, hard ice cream processing equipment segment is projected to lead the ice cream processing equipment market by product type, accounting for high demand on a global level.

Central Asia & Europe Markets to Demonstrate Above-average Growth

North America is a mature and prominent region with significant demand for ice cream processing equipment. Greater China is anticipated to emerge as a profitable and high growth region in the ice cream processing equipment market. The demand for ice cream processing equipment in these regions is also mainly driven by the rising per capita income of the population, changing eating habits, and rising spending on eating out.

Europe and Central Asia are also anticipated to be above-average growth regions in terms of value and volume, owing to already established markets in these regions. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period, due to the region shaping up as a new manufacturing hub.

Vendor Landscape

The ice cream processing equipment market is largely fragmented, owing to a large number of local and established players. The report provides details of some of the key players in the global ice cream processing equipment market, such as ROKK Processing Ltd, Tetra Pak Processing Equipment GmbH, Gram Equipment A/S, CARPIGIANI GROUP, Guangzhou Guangshen Electric Produce Co., Ltd., Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., ALFA LAVAL, Technogel S.p.A., Vojta s.r.o. CATTA 27 S.r.l., Ice Group, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, TEKNOICE S.R.L., Laief S.r.l., and Nanjing Puyuan Ice Cream Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.