Ice-Cream Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Ice-Cream Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ice-Cream Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Ice-cream is a frozen-food, sweet in flavor and is consumed as a dessert all over the globe. Ice-cream comes in variety of flavors in which fruits, nuts and other ingredients can be added to enhance the nutritional value and organoleptic property of the product. It is stored in the freezing- temperature and contains mild preservatives. Ice-cream is considered as a dairy product as milk remains the key ingredient of the product. In today’s scenario, ice-cream as a specialty diet is becoming popular amongst the consumers.
Improving economic conditions, population growth of various countries of the regions is the major driver for the growth of ice-cream market. The increased demand for frozen desserts in the developed countries is supporting the sale of ice-creams in those regions. The developing technologies have helped in enhancing and innovating new flavors in the ice-creams which has also helped in fueling up the market share of the product. Overall, the popularity of ice-cream is raising based on the above factors.
The global Ice-Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ice-Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ice-Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ice-Cream in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ice-Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ice-Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Blue Bell Creameries
Nestlé
Unilever
General Mills
Mars, Incorporated
Amul
Lotte Confectionery
Amy’s Ice Creams
Market size by Product
by Product-Form
Sticks
Buckets
Sundae
Cones
Floats
Others
by Flavors
Chocolate
Vanilla
Strawberry
Butter Pecan
Cookies and Cream
Others
Market size by End User
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Retailers
Specialty Stores
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
