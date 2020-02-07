ICE CREAM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.
Unilever accounted for 6.79% of the global Ice Cream production market share in 2015. Followed players, Nestlé accounted for3.53%. Market is very fragmented.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and USA. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the market share of 27.54% in 2015, USA followed by with 22.40% in 2015.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types.
The global Ice Cream market is valued at 57900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 84900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ice Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ice Cream in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ice Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ice Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Unilever
Nestlé
Lotte Confectionary
Dean Foods
General Mills
Mars
Yili Group
Morinaga
Meiji
Mengniu
Turkey Hill
Blue Bell Creameries
Amul
Market size by Product
Soft Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream
Market size by End User
Commercial
Residential
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
