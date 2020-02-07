ICE CREAM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.

Unilever accounted for 6.79% of the global Ice Cream production market share in 2015. Followed players, Nestlé accounted for3.53%. Market is very fragmented.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and USA. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the market share of 27.54% in 2015, USA followed by with 22.40% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types.

The global Ice Cream market is valued at 57900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 84900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ice Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ice Cream in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ice Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ice Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740175-global-ice-cream-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

Market size by Product

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Market size by End User

Commercial

Residential

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3740175-global-ice-cream-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ice Cream Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Soft Ice Cream

1.4.3 Hard Ice Cream

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ice Cream Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ice Cream Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ice Cream Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Ice Cream Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ice Cream Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ice Cream Revenue by Regions

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Unilever

11.1.1 Unilever Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Unilever Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Unilever Ice Cream Products Offered

11.1.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.2 Nestlé

11.2.1 Nestlé Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Nestlé Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Nestlé Ice Cream Products Offered

11.2.5 Nestlé Recent Development

11.3 Lotte Confectionary

11.3.1 Lotte Confectionary Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lotte Confectionary Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Lotte Confectionary Ice Cream Products Offered

11.3.5 Lotte Confectionary Recent Development

11.4 Dean Foods

11.4.1 Dean Foods Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Dean Foods Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Dean Foods Ice Cream Products Offered

11.4.5 Dean Foods Recent Development

11.5 General Mills

11.5.1 General Mills Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 General Mills Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 General Mills Ice Cream Products Offered

11.5.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.6 Mars

11.6.1 Mars Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Mars Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Mars Ice Cream Products Offered

11.6.5 Mars Recent Development

11.7 Yili Group

11.7.1 Yili Group Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Yili Group Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Yili Group Ice Cream Products Offered

11.7.5 Yili Group Recent Development

11.8 Morinaga

11.8.1 Morinaga Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Morinaga Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Morinaga Ice Cream Products Offered

11.8.5 Morinaga Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com