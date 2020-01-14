Ibeacon Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.
The term iBeacon and Beacon are often used interchangeably. iBeacon is the name for Apple’s technology standard, which allows Mobile Apps (running on both iOS and Android devices) to listen for signals from beacons in the physical world and react accordingly. In essence, iBeacon technology allows Mobile Apps to understand their positionon a micro-local scale, and deliver hyper-contextual content to users based on location. The underlying communication technology is Bluetooth Low Energy.
Commercial/Enterprise applications have an enormous untapped potential. We’ve seen a lot of consumer-facing spins on iBeacon deployment, with smaller attention paid to less glamorous applications like inventory management, logistics, and manufacturing.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Estimote
Gimbal
Kontakt
Gelo
BlueCats
BlueSense
GlimWorm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Close Distance: A Few Centimeters
Medium Distance: A Few Meters
Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters
Market segment by Application, split into
Advertising
Indoor Navigation
Notification & Alert
Monitoring
Real-Time Analysis
Quick Interaction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ibeacon Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Close Distance: A Few Centimeters
1.4.3 Medium Distance: A Few Meters
1.4.4 Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ibeacon Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Advertising
1.5.3 Indoor Navigation
1.5.4 Notification & Alert
1.5.5 Monitoring
1.5.6 Real-Time Analysis
1.5.7 Quick Interaction
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ibeacon Market Size
2.2 ibeacon Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ibeacon Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ibeacon Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 ibeacon Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ibeacon Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global ibeacon Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global ibeacon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 ibeacon Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players ibeacon Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into ibeacon Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Estimote
12.2.1 Estimote Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.2.4 Estimote Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Estimote Recent Development
12.3 Gimbal
12.3.1 Gimbal Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.3.4 Gimbal Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Gimbal Recent Development
12.4 Kontakt
12.4.1 Kontakt Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.4.4 Kontakt Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Kontakt Recent Development
12.5 Gelo
12.5.1 Gelo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.5.4 Gelo Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Gelo Recent Development
12.6 BlueCats
12.6.1 BlueCats Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.6.4 BlueCats Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BlueCats Recent Development
12.7 BlueSense
12.7.1 BlueSense Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.7.4 BlueSense Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BlueSense Recent Development
12.8 GlimWorm
12.8.1 GlimWorm Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ibeacon Introduction
12.8.4 GlimWorm Revenue in ibeacon Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GlimWorm Recent Development
