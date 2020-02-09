IBC Heaters Market: North America is estimated as the largest market for IB containers which also creates a huge demand

Global IBC Heaters Market: Overview

Industrial heaters are used for heating the content from pails, drums, flexitanks, and containers made up from plastic and metal. IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) heaters provide heat to the contents of industrial packaging such as cans, canisters, and IBC containers. IBC heaters are useful to keep content inside the containers at the optimal processing temperature and help to minimize the viscosity of fluid so it can be withdrawn or emptied easily. IBC heaters are popular at the industrial applications due to its compatibility, low cost, easy to operate and to convey.

IBC heaters also known as IBC heating jackets or insulated blanket heaters owing to its insulated design which covers all sides of containers. Generally, the IBC heaters are designed to heat or tempering contents up to 90 – 100 degree Celsius. The precise temperature can be set in IBC heaters with the help of the digital or analog controller. The IBC heaters are designed for common-sized of 1000 Liters containers which are used by the large number of end-users. The IBC heaters are expected as a good alternative to boilers and conventional ovens as compare to security and cost.

Global IBC Heaters Market: Dynamics

The digital temperature controller based IBC heaters are expected to become the popular choice among end-users during the forecast period. As the cost-effective alternative to the conventional oven, IBC heaters demand in the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The use of IBC containers for storing and transporting chemicals and other content is increased in the industrial applications over the period which is also driving the growth of IBC heaters. The food & beverages industry is also attracting toward the IBC heaters due to its beneficial offerings such as cost-effective and outdoor application. In the IBC heaters market, the IBC heaters are available on the basis of voltage and power.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54246

Owing to compatibility with plastic, metal, and carbon fibers containers, the IBC heaters are used in various applications. IBC heaters are popular among the small-scale manufacturer due to its low maintenance and operating cost. Most of IBC heaters in the market are manufactured on the IBC design of Greif Packaging, LLC, MaschioPack NA, LLC, and Mauser. The chemical industry is expected as the most significant end-user for the IBC heaters and projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global IBC Heaters Market: Segmentation

The global IBC heaters market is segmented on the basis of power, material, thermostats and end-user industry are as follows:

On the basis of power, global IBC heaters are segmented as:

Up to 1000 W

1000 – 1500 W

1500 – 2000 W

Above 2000 W

On the basis of material, global IBC heaters are segmented as:

Teflon

Nylon or Polyamide

Polyester

Others

On the basis of thermostats, global IBC heaters are segmented as:

One

Two

Three

On the basis of end-user industry, global IBC heaters are segmented as:

Industrial Chemicals

Oil & Lubricants

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Paints, Inks & Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54246

Global IBC Heaters Market: Geographical Outlook

The global IBC heater market highly depends upon the growth of industrial containers market. In terms of volume & value, North America is estimated as the largest market for IB containers which also creates a huge demand for the IBC heaters. Due to the extensive growth in Germany & France and increased demand for IBCs are creating Western Europe as the second largest market region for IBC heaters. Growing industrialization and development in small-scale enterprises across China & India become helpful for the growth of IBC heaters.

Global IBC Heaters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global IBC heaters market are as follows: