Hysteroscopy Device Market To 2017 Top Industry Players, Revenue By 2025

Hysteroscopy is a simple procedure performed by doctors and gynecologists to investigate or look into the uterus of a woman with the help of a device called hysteroscope. Hysteroscopy is usually done to investigate and diagnose abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as heavy periods, bleeding after menopause, and heavy bleeding between periods. This procedure is also used if certain abnormalities of the uterus are detected during an ultrasound scan. These abnormalities include thickening of endometrium, polyps, and fibroids. This medical procedure enables doctors to see inside of the uterus (the endometrial cavity) and to plan an appropriate treatment under direct vision. A basic hysteroscope consists of a narrow long telescope with a light source and a camera attached to its distal end. The light source helps in illuminating the area which is to be visualized. The camera attached to the proximal end of the hysteroscope enables to project the image on a large video screen.

Hysteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to diagnose and treat several endocervical and intrauterine problems. Myomectomy, hysteroscopic polypectomy, and endometrial ablation are commonly performed procedures. The global hysteroscopy device market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as hysteroscopy has revolutionized the field of gynecology. It has now become a standard part of a gynecologic surgeons’ armamentarium. Accuracy, cost, convenience, and patient acceptability of hysteroscopy procedures are the key drivers of the global hysteroscopy device market. Gynecologists have become better acquainted with the technique of operative hysteroscopy. Moreover, increasing female geriatric population is propelling the global hysteroscopy device market. However, availability of alternative treatment options such a drug therapies and diagnostic procedures, such as ultrasound and blood test hamper the growth of the market, as these procedures are widely adopted therapies for the treatment of gynecological problems. Moreover, high cost of hysteroscopy procedure in comparison to medication therapy and side effects associated with the usage of hysteroscopes restrain the market.

The global hysteroscopy device market can be segmented based on application, different types of hysteroscopes, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into diagnostic hysteroscopes and operative hysteroscopes. Diagnostic hysteroscopes are used for diagnosis of infertility problems, abnormal uterine bleeding, and intrauterine adhesions.

Based on styles, the global hysteroscopy device market can be segmented into flexible and rigid hysteroscopes, microcolpohysteroscopes, and contact hysteroscopes. The diameter of each instrument varies and is an important consideration while performing hysteroscopy. Rigid and flexible hysteroscopes are primarily used in clinical setups. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment is projected to account for the largest market share of the global hysteroscopy device market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hysteroscopy device market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The hysteroscopy device market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of gynecological problems in this region. Advancements in hysteroscopy are expected to fuel the growth of the global hysteroscopy device market during the forecast period.

Key players in the global hysteroscopy device market include Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, MedGyn Products, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Xion Medical GmbH.

