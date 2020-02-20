Hysteroscope Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

The global market is increasing, due to growing female geriatric population and increasing incidence of uterine cancer. In addition, the growing female infertility cases, increasing cases with abnormal uterine bleeding and growing demand of minimally invasive treatments is encouraging the growth of the global hysteroscope market.

Hysteroscopy is done to detect the cause of infertility, as it carefully evaluates the uterine cavity. It searches for any intrauterine lesions, polyps, myomas, adhesions, malformations, and carcinoma inside the uterus. It provides more accurate diagnosis, as well as treatment of such abnormalities under visual control, and is effective in improving pregnancy rates in sub-fertile women. These features make hysteroscopy more popular for diagnosis and treatment of infertility cases, thus leading to the growth of the hysteroscope market around the world.

However, the availability of alternative diagnosis and treatment options, including drug therapies and other diagnostic procedures, such as blood test and ultrasound are inhibiting the growth of the hysteroscope market, as they are well known and widely adopted therapies for the treatment of gynaecological problems. In addition, the high cost of hysteroscopy procedure, in comparison to medication therapy and side effects associated with the usage of hysteroscopes is further restraining the growth of the market. The Asian market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the period 2016 – 2022.

The key companies operating in the global hysteroscope market include KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Richard Wolf GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hologic Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., and Xion Medical GmbH.

