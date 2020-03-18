Hyperspectral Imaging 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.89% and Forecast to 2021

— Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2017

Hyperspectral imaging is the process of collecting and processing the data from across the electromagnetic spectrum. It is done to find objects, identify materials, or detect processes. A hyperspectral camera obtains the light intensity for multiple continuous spectral bands for every pixel in an image. Each pixel in the image is thus used to distinguish the objects and materials in the scene with accuracy.

The analysts forecast the global hyperspectral imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hyperspectral imaging market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Corning

• Headwall Photonics

• Resonon

• SPECIM

• Telops

Other prominent vendors

• Applied Spectral Imaging

• Brandywine Photonics

• ChemImage

• Cubert

• Galileo Group

• Gooch & Housego

• HyVista Corporation

• Surface Optics

• XIMEA

Market driver

• Increasing use of night vision cameras

Market challenge

• High capital investment

Market trend

• Growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

• Comparison between hyperspectral imaging and multispectral imaging

• Advantages of hyperspectral imaging

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by application

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by military and surveillance

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by healthcare

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by food and agriculture

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by remote sensing

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by machine vision

• Global hyperspectral imaging market by others

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• APAC – market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques

• Increasing investments and adoption of hyperspectral imaging in environmental monitoring

• Increasing use of hyperspectral imaging in forecasting hurricane force winds

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Corning

• Headwall Photonics

• Resonon

• SPECIM

• Telops

..…..Continued

