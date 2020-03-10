Hypersomnia Treatment Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028 | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc,. BIOPROJET., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS

Hypersomnia indicates frequent and excessive daytime sleepiness. It becomes necessary for patients suffering from hypersomnia to take short naps in-between the day time and sleep more than 10 hours at night. However, the naps do not provide any relief. Also, patients may feel disoriented and can have difficulty in moving. Due to hypersomnia patients may have restlessness, loss of appetite hallucinations and slow speech.

Hypersomnia is diagnosed with various tests such as by maintaining a sleep diary, multiple sleep latency test, and polysomnogram. The patients have to stay at the sleep center and the device monitors various activities during the sleep cycle of the patient. Patients suffering from Hypersomnia and undergoing hypersomnia treatment are advised to eat high- nutrition diet. The disease cannot be prevented however its risk can be reduced by building constant sleeping environment. Hypersomnia is caused due to the withdrawal of medicines or due to head injuries and traumas.

Hypersomnia treatment help patients to remain productive during the day and the medicines help them remain awake. The medicines used during Hypersomnia Treatment activate the central nervous system which further increases alertness of the patient. The therapeutics Provigil (Modafinil) and Xyrem (sodium oxybate) used for hypersomnia treatment provide relief for symptoms and are the two most popular branded drugs among others. The Hypersomnia Treatment would improve the quality of life of the patients.

Hypersomnia Treatment: Drivers and Restraints

According to the Narcolepsy Network organization, there are an estimated 25% of the population who have been diagnosed with Hypersomnia Treatment and organizations such as Hypersomnia Foundation are creating awareness among people for Hypersomnia Treatment. Hypersomnia Treatment is increasing due to increase in lifestyle changes such as anxiety, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse. Behavioral changes, social activities which delay the sleep if not treat and diet if not maintained will lead to health issues and attacks. Moreover, with the increase in the healthcare expenditure and development of new drugs for the patients are driving the Hypersomnia Treatment market.

Also, conditions in which patients feel tiredness during the daytime are more prone to hypersomnia, the conditions include brain conditions, heart conditions, low thyroid functions. However, the intake of these medicines can cause side effects such as an increase in blood pressure, insomnia, irritability and tremors, nausea, dizziness, back pain. The Hypersomnia Treatment Market offers potential and holds a strong perception in future with its continued investment.

Hypersomnia Treatment: Regional Outlook

North America is predicted to be the leading region in the global Hypersomnia Treatment market followed by Europe, due to high prevalence of Hypersomnia in the region and strict regulations for patient care and safety. According to narcolepsy network organization 200,000 Americans suffer from Narcolepsy. The Hypersomnia Treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing number of patients suffering from depression and increasing alcohol abuse. In addition, initiatives by the governments in the region on providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the Hypersomnia Treatment. The availability of new drugs and R&D in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America further are expected to spur the growth of the Hypersomnia Treatment market during the forecast period. Manufacturers such as AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS filled a US FDA and is in the phase III clinical trial which is used for the Hypersomnia Treatment.

Hypersomnia Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Hypersomnia Treatment Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc,. BIOPROJET., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC. GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Theranexus, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., . among others. The companies are involved in partnerships for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are majorly focusing on strengthening the core skills of their product portfolio.

Many companies such as Theranexus, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc have their drugs for Hypersomnia Treatment in pipeline. The manufacturers are investigating the administrations of the drugs for Hypersomnia Treatment.