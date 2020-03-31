Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Development and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market- Overview

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is a complex syndrome caused due to exposure to a variety of organic particles. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is divided into three types, acute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, subacute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis which is based on the based on the duration of the illness. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (2013), 10%-30% of the global population suffers from allergic rhinitis. Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and increasing pollution have boosted the growth of the market. Additionally, According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, in 2013, globally, sensitization rates to one or more common allergens among school children is approximately 40%-50% and in 2012, 10.6% children were diagnosed with respiratory allergies. Moreover, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and strong government support for research & development have also contributed to the growth of the market. Rising geriatric population also supports the growth of the market. However, lack of long term treatment and awareness about the diseases may lead to slow the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4649

Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market Studied By Top Key Players

There are various players operating in the global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis market, some of the major players are Novartis (Switzerland), Abbott (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Abbott (US) Eli Lilly (U.S.), Bayer Cropscience Ltd. (U.S.)., Sunpharma (India), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Svizera Healthcare (India), F. Hoffman La Roche AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), and Novo Nordisk (Denmark). and others

The global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is segmented on the basis of types, therapy, and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into acute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, subacute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into diagnosis, and treatment. Diagnosis is further segmented into chest lung function tests, X-ray, lung biopsy, and others. Treatment is further classified into pharmacological and non-pharmacological. Pharmacological is further segmented into corticosteroid therapy, immunosuppressive therapy and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Global Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Market- Regional Analysis

America commands the largest market for hypersensitivity pneumonitis majorly due to increasing patient population. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in 2015, nasal allergies affect about 50 million people in the United States of which 30 % are adults and 40 % are children. Additionally, peanut is the most common allergen followed by milk and shellfish. In 2015, 4.2 million children in the US have food allergies. Changing environment condition, and increasing government support have supported the market growth.

On regional basis, the Americas Hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is segmented into two major regions, North America and South America. North America commands the largest market in this region. North America is further segmented into the US and Canada. High healthcare spending, increasing prevalence of the respiratory diseases and government encouragement will boost the market in North America. However, South America shows the fastest growth for the American market owing to the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market.

The Americas hypersensitivity pneumonitis market is segmented on the basis of types, therapy, and end users. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into acute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, subacute hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into diagnosis, and treatment. Diagnosis is further segmented into chest lung function tests, X-ray, lung biopsy, and others. Treatment is further classified into pharmacological and non-pharmacological. Pharmacological is further segmented into corticosteroid therapy, immunosuppressive therapy and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Europe is the second largest market for hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds for research, changing environment conditions and government support for research & development will drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expecting fastest growth for the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, presence of huge opportunity in the market, and huge geriatric population. India and China are the major contributors for the market. According to the WHO in 2013, approximately 20-30% of Indian population suffers from at least one allergic disease and 8.7% of the total china’s population suffers from allergic rhinitis. Increasing prevalence of diseases have boosted the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global hypersensitivity pneumonitis market due limited development in the healthcare sector and poor economy in Africa region. Majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to huge healthcare spending.

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hypersensitivity-pneumonitis-market-4649

Recent Trending Reports:

Opioids Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Body Contouring Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027

Global Aromatherapy Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]