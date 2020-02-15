Hyperscale Data Centers Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities And Forecast 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Markets for Hyperscale Data Centers” to its huge collection of research reports.

Report Scope:

This report will cover hyperscale data centers which are defined as distributed computing environments in which the volume of data and the demand for certain types of workloads can increase exponentially yet still be accommodated quickly in a cost-effective manner. This environment can be accomplished through a wide variety of software and hardware combinations but requires virtual cloud-based infrastructure and load management.

Within this scope, the report will size and forecast the software and hardware revenue for the hyperscale data center comprising the key IT domains of computer processing, storage and networking.

Specific segments within this scope are as follows:

– Technology segments:

– Hyperscale Data Center Hardware:

– Computer Servers.

– Storage Devices.

– Network Devices.

– Security Devices.

– Hyperscale Data Center Software:

– Data Management.

– Security Management.

– System Management.

– Storage Management.

– Network Management.

– Orchestration.

The report will also segment the Hyperscale Data Center revenue by end use in terms of:

– Cloud providers.

– Enterprises.

– Mid-size firms.

– Small businesses.

The industry sector Hyperscale Data Center applications revenue covered will be:

– Consumer products.

– Energy.

– Financial services.

– Government.

– Industrial.

– Materials.

– Retail.

– Telecommunications.

– Transportation.

– Utilities.

Report Includes:

– 43 tables

– An overview of the global markets for hyperscale data centers

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

– Market breakdown by technology segment, end use, application, and region

– Information on the key components and applications, and the major advantages and disadvantages of hyperscale computing

– Relevant patent analyses

– Insight into key suppliers’ and manufacturers’ positioning and strategies

– Company profiles of the major player of the industry, including Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Intel Corp., Neustar and Pure Storage

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Data Growth Drives Adoption Rates

Software Defined Data Center

Cloud Computing

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Hyperscale Data Center Technology Segments

Hardware

Compute Servers

Storage Devices

Software Defined Solid-State and Flash Storage

Network Storage

Scale-Out Storage

Scale-Up Storage

Network Devices

Continue…

