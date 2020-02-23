Hyperscale Data Centers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Hyperscale Data Centers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Hyperscale computation is a type of distributed infrastructure that has the ability to quickly accommodate an increased demand for internet-facing and back-end computing resources. It is usually used in environments such as big data and cloud computing. Hyperscale data centres are customized for the requirement of an organization. It is a cost effective technology and has the flexibility and adaptability to blend in with the existing infrastructure and protect and store the integrity of corporate data.

Demand Scenario

The global hyperscale data center market was USD 32.45 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 149.93 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 29.06% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America dominates the global market of hyperscale data centres owing to factors such as presence of a large number of data centres, rapid adoption due to the availability of comprehensive solutions, presence of numerous vendors leading to major investments for the development of cloud infrastructure, and low operation costs. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR owing to factors such as increasing data centre traffic in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea and Hong Kong, growth of consumer electronics in the region, growing demand for various IT applications, and rise in the adoption of hyperscale data center architecture and technologies by various sectors.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drives the growth of the market include increasing data center technology spending, growing requirements for high application performance, need for reduction in capital and operational expenses, increasing number of users opting for this technology, application of technology across various industry domains, and the establishment of hyperscale data centres by global cloud-based service providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, and Google Inc. However, factors like power failure and generation of enormous heat are some of the restraints for the global hyperscale data center industry.

Industry Trends and Updates

In September 2018, NVIDIA launched an AI data centre platform that will fuel the growth of Artificial Intelligence services worldwide. In June 2018, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced that it is planning to invest USD 4 billion for the development of services and technologies revolving around “Intelligent Edge”. In March 2018, Broadcom ltd. announced the availability of its 400G gearbox device for hyperscale data centre and cloud infrastructure. In January 2018, Ericsson ICT data centre in Montreal was acquired by GI partners to avoid its shutdown. In August 2017, Huawei started building a data centre in an urban district of the Chinese province of Guizhou. This structure is aimed to develop the region’s IoT, big data, cloud and smart city technologies.

