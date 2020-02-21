Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Hyperphosphatemia is a medical condition which involves increased level of serum phosphate concentration in the blood. Phosphate is required for bone and cell formation, genetic coding and energy metabolism. An individual is said to have hyperphosphatemia, if the phosphate concentration increasing beyond > 4.5 mg/dL (> 1.46 mmol/L). Similar to calcium, vitamin D is required to properly absorb phosphate.

The various causes of hyperphosphatemia include excessive intake of phosphate, inadequate excretion of phosphates, hypothyroidism, high vitamin D levels, and injuries causing muscle damage. Signs and symptoms associated with the hyperphosphatemia include renal osteodystrophy, secondary hyperparathyroidism and ectopic calcification. Hyperphosphatemia can be treated with phosphate binders, vitamin D analogs, and dietary restriction of phosphate.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is developing EOS789 as an oral formulation for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Some of the other companies developing hyperphosphatemia therapeutics include Ardelyx Inc., and OPKO Health Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

