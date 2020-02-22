Hyperkalemia Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Hyperkalemia is referred to as increased levels of potassium in blood which results in cardiac arrest and death. Potassium levels above 5.1 mEq/l are considered as the hyperkalemia condition.

The main causes of hyperkalemia are potassium sifting out of cells into the blood circulation, adrenal gland diseases, kidney dysfunction, uncontrolled diabetes, breakdown of muscle tissue and red blood cells. Hyperkalemia causes abnormal heart rhythms and also interferes in the functioning of the skeletal muscles. The common symptoms associated with the hyperkalemia are fatigue, nausea, muscle weakness and tingling sensations.

The standard treatment strategies for hyperkalemia are intravenous administration of glucose and insulin, a diet low in potassium, medications that stimulate beta-2 adrenergic receptors, sodium bicarbonate administration and discontinue medications that increase blood potassium levels. Ardelyx Inc. is developing RDX013 which acts as a potassium secretagogue for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Relypsa Inc. is another key player involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of hyperkalemia.

