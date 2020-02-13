Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2023: New Business Opportunities for Manufactures to Upsurge in Coming Years

Report Title: – Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

“Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides passive immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide active immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant passive short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.”.

Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

CSL Behring, Grifols , Biotest, Kedrion, CBPO, Emergent (Cangene), Kamada, CNBG, Hualan Bio, Shanghai RAAS, Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang, ADMA Biologics

Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Segment by Type, covers

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Others

Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Other

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

