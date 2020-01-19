Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Hyper-converged infrastructure is a software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes all of the elements of conventional “hardware-defined” systems. HCI includes, at a minimum, virtualized computing, a virtualised SAN and virtualized networking. HCI typically runs on commercial off-the-shelf servers.

The main factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for data protection and disaster recovery, highly scalable solutions and increased usage for virtualization. However, drawback of bundled solutions is the major factor hindering the market. In addition, growing acceptance of hyper convergence solutions in coming years would be a significant growth opportunity for the market.

In 2018, the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

EMC Corporation(US)

Huawei(China)

Atlantis Computing(UK)

Cisco Systems(US)

DataCore Software Corporation(US)

Fujitsu(Japan)

Gridstore(US)

Hitachi Data Systems(Japan)

Nutanix(US)

SimpliVity(US)

Scale Computing(US)

Maxta(US)

StorMagic(UK)

Lenovo(China)

Pivot3(US)

Vmware(US)

NetApp(US)

Synology(China)

Advanced Micro Devices(US)

Diamanti(US)

This report focuses on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Protection

Data Center Consolidation

Cloud Computing

Virtualization

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Solution

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Data Protection

1.5.3 Data Center Consolidation

1.5.4 Cloud Computing

1.5.5 Virtualization

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 EMC Corporation(US)

12.1.1 EMC Corporation(US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.1.4 EMC Corporation(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 EMC Corporation(US) Recent Development

12.2 Huawei(China)

12.2.1 Huawei(China) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.2.4 Huawei(China) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Huawei(China) Recent Development

12.3 Atlantis Computing(UK)

12.3.1 Atlantis Computing(UK) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.3.4 Atlantis Computing(UK) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Atlantis Computing(UK) Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems(US)

12.4.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development

12.5 DataCore Software Corporation(US)

12.5.1 DataCore Software Corporation(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.5.4 DataCore Software Corporation(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DataCore Software Corporation(US) Recent Development

12.6 Fujitsu(Japan)

12.6.1 Fujitsu(Japan) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.6.4 Fujitsu(Japan) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fujitsu(Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Gridstore(US)

12.7.1 Gridstore(US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.7.4 Gridstore(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Gridstore(US) Recent Development

12.8 Hitachi Data Systems(Japan)

12.8.1 Hitachi Data Systems(Japan) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.8.4 Hitachi Data Systems(Japan) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hitachi Data Systems(Japan) Recent Development

12.9 Nutanix(US)

12.9.1 Nutanix(US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.9.4 Nutanix(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nutanix(US) Recent Development

12.10 SimpliVity(US)

12.10.1 SimpliVity(US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Introduction

12.10.4 SimpliVity(US) Revenue in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SimpliVity(US) Recent Development

12.11 Scale Computing(US)

12.12 Maxta(US)

12.13 StorMagic(UK)

12.14 Lenovo(China)

12.15 Pivot3(US)

12.16 Vmware(US)

12.17 NetApp(US)

12.18 Synology(China)

12.19 Advanced Micro Devices(US)

12.20 Diamanti(US)

Continued….

