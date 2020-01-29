Hygiene Breathable Films Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth By 2026

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Hygiene Breathable Films market in its published report, titled “Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global hygiene breathable films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Hygiene breathable films are flexible films used as back sheets for diapers, sanitary pads, under-pads, and other incontinence products. Hygiene breathable films refer to a layer of film on a surface of diaper or a sanitary pad, which are gas and water vapor permeable but are resistant towards any liquid. The polymers mainly used are Polyethylene, Polyurethane, and Polypropylene. Hygiene breathable films made from polymers form a three dimensional matrix constituting long chains of molecules. The semi-permeable membranes in hygiene breathable films form a matrix which is dense enough to let the water stay outside, but leave enough room for air or water vapor molecules to enter. Hygiene breathable films are manufactured using two technologies- cast extrusion and blown extrusion. According to TMR analysis, there are significant number of benefits associated with the production of hygiene breathable films using the blown film extrusion method.

Since these hygiene breathable films have a lower weight per square meter, less raw material usage and desirable mechanical output is observed. There is a significant difference between diaper hygiene breathable films produced using cast film and blown film extrusion processes. While the former has a base weight of nearly 16 g/m², diaper hygiene breathable films produced by blow film extrusion have an inline stretch. These are also comparatively thinner with a basis weight of 12 g/m². According to an independent research, it is estimated that by 2050, more than 5% of the American population would be aged above 85 years, and will play a key role in driving the growth of the hygiene breathable films market. The adult diapers and underpads segment is expected to show a positive growth in the U.S due to the aging population.

Hygiene breathable films include microporous and non-porous films. The microporous hygiene breathable films segment is expected to witness rapid growth as compared to the non-porous hygiene breathable films. Porous hygiene breathable films provide various advantages such as the minimization of anaerobiosis originating from the accumulation of CO2 in packaging and the automatic release of steam in a microwave system. Non-porous hygiene breathable films are among the alternative candidates for packaging applications and they can respond to desired and undesired temperature fluctuations by reversibly changing the gas permeability.

According to TMR analysis, the introduction of biodegradable hygiene breathable films is expected to fuel the market for the global hygiene breathable films market. Diapers are disposed in huge numbers and end up in landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose. The introduction of biodegradable hygiene breathable films for diapers is expected to fuel the market for hygiene breathable films. Increase in the demand for diapers and incontinence products is expected to boost the hygiene breathable films market.