Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Key Players YouFu Chemical Guangda Gomez Chemical

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound which exhibits physical appearance of white (colorless) powder with high degree of fluidity. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is soluble in water and when mixed with an aqueous solution it exhibits colorless or transparent appearance and also shows good stability. Hydroxypropyl starch ether also aids to numerous important properties such as solution thickening, water retention, biocompatibility, surface activity, foam stability to name a few. Because of these attributes, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be widely used and perform as a material of choice in different applications such as synthetic detergent, building materials, textile, papermaking, mining, food, cosmetics, organic liquid or paint, petroleum, aerospace, adhesives and polymerization. In the commercial market place different grades of material are available of which food and pharma grade are extensively used. Amongst other applications, the use of hydroxypropyl starch ether is gaining traction and momentum in construction industry, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be used with the products such as cement, lime calcium base, gypsum in inner & outer wall putty powder, with plastering and decorative mortar. Addition of hydroxypropyl starch ether with architectural admixtures promotes the internal structure with better thickening effect and also provides resistance to crack formation and improve workability. In paper Industry, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be used as an additive that can promote chemical fiber hydration. Also in textile industry hydroxypropyl starch ether can be used as sizing agent which provides effective and efficient textile sizing. Furthermore hydroxypropyl starch ether finds exceptional usage in food and pharmaceutical industry.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market: Drivers and Restraints

Hydroxypropyl starch ether is gaining adoption in the market in last few years and the same roadmap and trend is expected to continue in next eight years. Numerous properties such as water retention, protective colloid, better adhesion enhances the compound efficacy and makes it as preferred material in numerous end- use industries. With the inclination of manufacturers of using chemical compound in different application industries in order to address the industry challenges is driving the market of hydroxypropyl starch ether. Moreover, hydroxypropyl starch ether manufacturers are focusing to expand their business by means of constructing new manufacturing units and enhance their existing manufacturing which is expected to boost the supply and consumption of hydroxypropyl starch ether across the globe. After the recession the sudden upsurge of construction activities in developing region such as North America, Western Europe and Japan with new technological advancements is expected to drive the hydroxypropyl starch ether consumption. However, the final product derived from hydroxypropyl starch ether have to undergo various quality checks and standard checks which delays the launch of final product in the market place may act as minor restraint for the adoption of hydroxypropyl starch ether across the globe.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market can be segmented as

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of Application, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2016. Developed regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan acts as a prominent regions that shows considerable amount of consumption in terms of volume for hydroxypropyl starch ether. Heavy investment in construction activities in US and countries in Western Europe such as Germany, Spain, UK, and Italy drives the market in the region. APEJ is one of the prime region for the consumption of hydroxypropyl starch ether in numerous application. Increasing food & pharma industry especially in China, India and ASEAN countries provides the tremendous growth opportunities for hydroxypropyl starch ether manufacturers in the region. MEA & Latin America region expands with a health CAGR in hydroxypropyl starch ether market due to expanding construction industry in the region.

