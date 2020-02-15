Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is modified food starch. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate appears to be as a white to creamy – a fine white powder with flavorless odor and bland taste. HDP is also known as resistant starch type 4. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is prepared by treating starch with phosphoric acid and propylene oxide. The derived resultant is more stable against acid and starch degrading enzymes. HDP is a perfect chemically modified resistant starch which does not release glucose through the small intestine, thus helps into lower glucose and insulin to the response of meal, restricting the production of new fat cells and keeping the appetite stable in the body. Adoption of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate has various health benefits such as management of body weight, helps to weight loss and increases endurance performance. The use of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate contributes to lower the blood triglyceride content, cholesterol, and insulin resistant. HDP assists in preventing colon cancer by acting as prebiotics to the colon cancer cells. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is used as a food additive and application of HDP as thickening, and texturing agent in food products provides greater shelf life, enhances shine and color to products and has excellent cold storage properties.

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Dynamics

The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is experiencing a healthy development owing to the rigorous R&D surge activities for the health benefits and its application base within the area of resistance starch. The development of the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is due to grow awareness about functional food and rising demand for derived resistance starch. Additionally, the rising awareness amongst consumer for consumption of low-fat products and their concern for wellbeing has shown high demand for weight management consumption diet and is the key driver for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. The potential growth factor of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is impacted due to rise in demand for healthy food in a proper diet. In sports nutrition market the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is showing impetus growth. This is due to HDP chemically modified waxy maize that forces the body to utilize more fat and raise body metabolism resulting body to get more muscular and leaner when compared to conventional waxy maize. Moreover, the growth of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is derived from its high consumption in an athlete during phases of calories restriction, from its capability to maintain fatty acid oxidation after lower fat deposition. Another potential factor for the growth of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is its general application for healthy carbs in flour as well as alternative carbohydrate sources like oatmeal. The restraint to hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is it can act in a bizarre way as they are available for fast fermentation by the intestinal bacteria in an individual upon its consumption, as some individual may be more sensitive to active fermentation of oligosaccharides.

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Segmentation

Based on application: Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphatemarket is segmented into

Food ingredient

Dietary supplement

Based on usage: Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphatemarket is segmented into

Thickening agent

Texturing agent

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The potential rising source such as mutation and biotechnology and application areas of resistance starch is estimated to bring new development opportunities to the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. Europe followed by North America is estimated to hold a relatively major share of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. This is due to the regulations of government which has approved usage of HDP as a health benefit additive in food products. Europe and North America is estimated to grow at healthy CAGR. The dietary supplement consumption is high in the region due to high awareness among consumer about nutrition, hectic lifestyle leading to obesity and other body well-being management related issues. Moreover, consumption of packaged food is high in the region which leads to concern unhealthy activities and rising weight issues amongst the individual.

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Prominent Players

Tate & Lyle Plc

Opta Food Ingredients, Inc.

Cerestar Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences

Cargill Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

MGP Ingredients

