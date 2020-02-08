Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market 2029 Global Top players, Share, Size, Growth, Consumption and Forecasts to 2024

Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market

Description

This report studies the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market, Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.

Scope of the Report:

The key players are BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing, Chongqing RICI. Japan Daikin also has production according to our interviews, but her production only for own use, so we do not states this player in the report.

BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.

Hubei Xinjing also supplys products to Japan Daikin Chinese plant, and she will supply to Daikin Japanese plant in the future according to our interviews.

The worldwide market for Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 31 million US$ in 2024, from 21 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Ashland

Hubei Xinjing

Chongqing RICI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Product

Customized Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fluroresin

Modifiers

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Normal Product

1.2.2 Customized Product

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fluroresin

1.3.2 Modifiers

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ashland

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ashland Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hubei Xinjing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hubei Xinjing Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Chongqing RICI

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Chongqing RICI Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

