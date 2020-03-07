Hydrotalcite Market Leading Players by 2026 Are Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Avanschem Speciality Chemicals Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hydrotalcite Market: Definition and Introduction

Hydrotalcite is a naturally occurring clay-like mineral. Hydrotalcite was first discovered in the early 19thcentury by Professor Theodor Scheerer in Norway. Hydrotalcite has been named so because of its high water content and is physical resemblance to talc. Hydrotalcite is a multi-layered hydroxide of Aluminum and Magnesium, with the chemical formula Mg6Al2(CO3)(OH)16•4(H2O). It occurs along with minerals, such as hematite and dolomite, in Serpentinite rock formations. Unlike the much more widely found cationic clays, Hydrotalcite is an anionic clay. The double layered hydroxide structure of Hydrotalcite contains a positive charge in the layers due to the presence of cations and anions are present in the interlayers. Given the weakly bonded nature of anions in the interlayers, Hydrotalcite displays excellent anion exchange properties. Hydrotalcite has higher affinity for anions with higher charge densities. The calcination of Hydrotalcite at around 400°C removes the anions and the crystalline structure of the Hydrotalcite material collapses to form an amorphous oxide of magnesium, containing aluminum ions in the form of solid dispersed solution. The addition of water restores the layered hydroxide structure of the material, through the sorption of anions. This behavior exhibited by Hydrotalcite has led to the usage of the material for anion sorption application. The use of Hydrotalcite as a solid sorbent for CO 2 capture has immense potential given the growing threat of climate change due to global warming.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8484

Hydrotalcite Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the market can be segmented as:

Mineral Hydrotalcite

Synthetic Hydrotalcite

On the basis of Application, the market can be segmented as:

Anion Exchange

Polymer Additive

Catalysis

Solid Sorbants

Antacid Production

Nuclear Waste Management

On the basis of End Use Industry, the market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Power Generation

Others

Hydrotalcite Market: Dynamics

Hydrotalcite is used in a variety of applications, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The anion exchange property of Hydrotalcite is useful the chemical industry. The antacid properties of Hydrotalcite make it significantly useful for healthcare and chemical industry end users. Pharmaceutical grade Hydrotalcite is commonly used for the manufacturing of antacid based suspensions that are used in the treatment of various ailments, such as peptic ulcers, indigestion and gastritis. Also, hydrotalcite finds important applications in the chemical industry as an additive during polymer production. For example, it is used as a heat stabilizer during polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production and is used as a halogen scavenger during polypropylene production. Hydrotalcite significantly reduces the free acidity of polymers, thus making polymer processing techniques, such as molding and extrusion, free from the fear of polymer degradation. In the power generation industry, Hydrotalcite finds application in the treatment of nuclear waste as is used as a regenerative solid sorbant used for capturing CO 2 in coal fired power plants. Thus, the market for Hydrotalcite will primarily be driven by growing demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in near future.

Hydrotalcite Market: Regional Outlook

Hydrotalcite market is projected to witness steady growth in the next five to ten years, with demand primarily originating from the chemicals, pharmaceutical and power industries. Asia Pacific is projected to be a key regional market for Hydrotalcite, with a large polymer production industry and strong demand for pharmaceutical products, especially antacids. The large number of coal power plants in the region and the growing demand for carbon capture will also stimulate market growth of Hydrotalcite in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, North America and Europe are also key regional markets for Hydrotalcite, with steady demand coming from chemical industry. Strict regulations will favor the uptake of Hydrotalcite as environment-friendly alternative liquid bases that are used as catalysts in the chemical industry. The U.S., China, Norway, Russia and Germany are some of the key countries in the Hydrotalcite market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8484

Hydrotalcite Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the Hydrotalcite market are: