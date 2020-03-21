Hydropower Global Market 2019: Key Players – Nepal Electricity Authority, Georgia Power, General Electric, Duke Energy, BC Hydro

Hydropower Industry

Global Hydropower Market is accounted for $ 64.4 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach $98.6 billion by 2026. The low investment cost & long life cycle and the increasing electricity charges are some of the factors driving towards the market growth. However, the logistics costs incurred and the climatic conditions are hampering the market. There are ample opportunities generated by small hydropower segment.

Hydropower is a type of power or an energy that is extracted from the energy of fast running water or the falling water, i.e. it is a transformation of energy from the running water to electricity. As it is obtained from water force, it is known as renewable energy.

By capacity, small hydropower is the process of generation of power for local communities and distributions. The small hydropower posses high competitive atmosphere and is rely completely upon government regulations. Asia Pacific is one of the regions to witness high market demand for small hydropower.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for the hydropower industry, with countries like China that are representing the vast share in the total installed capacity of hydropower plants globally. The country has more than 50% of unused hydropower potential. China has a target to reduce the dependencies on coal. In addition other emerging nations like india provide ample opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players in the hydropower market are Voith Group, Statkraft, Ontario Power Generation, Nepal Electricity Authority, Georgia Power, General Electric, Duke Energy, BC Hydro, Andritz AG, ABB Ltd, Acciona Energia, S.A, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Tata Power Corporation (India) and Duke Energy.

Capacities Covered:

• Micro and Pico Hydropower

• Small Hydropower

• Mini Hydropower

• Large Hydropower

Types Covered:

• Storage

• Run-of-River

• Impoundment

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

