Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2026

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market: Overview

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) is intended to exploit hydrophobic features of proteins for separating them, especially in complex biological mixtures. The technique is based on hydrophobic interactions between the surface of an analyte, in this case protein, and the stationary phase. Historically, hydrophobic interaction chromatography is used for the oxidation of tryptophan. The separation process is popularly used for purifying proteins and large polypeptides, and is especially suitable for polar and less denaturing environment. The chromatography has gained considerable steam for analyzing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for Asp isomerization.

Various products in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market include resins, buffers, and columns and are increasingly being demanded for protein purification applications by pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations in various parts of the world. The selection of proper resins is critical to the success of the product. Some of the major resins used in the HIC market could be bead-based and membrane-based, where the former is preferred by drug makers where adsorption o protein is required.

The insights presented in the study helps shed light on current avenues in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market include and trends that would give rise to new frontiers for pharmaceutical companies. The assessments are helpful to provide directions for players to identify promising investment pockets in the HIC market.

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology is a key factor driving the demand for HIC separation technique. Rising research and development of monoclonal antibodies for finding efficacious therapies for various diseases is also boosting the market. The growing focus of pharma companies across the globe on therapeutic antibodies has imparted a big fillip to the demand for HIC. The hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is increasingly benefitting rising research and development funding by biopharmaceutical companies in developed regions.

Over the past few years, there have been scores of mAbs approved by regulatory agencies in various regions. This has come out as a robust catalyst to the expansion of the HIC market. Furthermore, growing number of contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations in drug discovery activities in various countries is fueling the rapid growth of the market during the assessment period. The growing number of patent expiry of blockbuster drugs in near future is also expected to create vast avenues for market players.

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market: Regional Outlook

The study analyses the prevailing regulatory landscape in key regions and evaluates their role in new applications in drug making. The insights shed light on promising avenues in emerging markets for hydrophobic interaction chromatography. Developed and developing regions are expected to present substantial avenues for market players over the assessment period. The growth is fuelled in large part by the extensive use of HIC in mAbs for oncology. Sizeable spending by biopharmaceutical players on protein purification technique is expected to create new revenue streams in developing regions of the world in the not-so-distant future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The study offers a critical evaluation of the level of fragmentation in the HIC market and sheds ample light on the prevailing strategic dynamics between the incumbent players and new entrants. Some of the prominent players aiming for higher stakes in the global market could be Merck, Tosoh Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Bio-Rad.

