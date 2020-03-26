Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market 2019

Whey protein is milk, or rather a cheese derivative – it’s obtained from the liquid made when cheese is produced. Whey is not a single protein structure – it consists of peptides and polypeptides.

The incredible change in lifestyles, raising awareness of health, a surge in consumption of sports nutrition products, bakery and confectionery products is witnessed to expand the growth of global hydrolyzed whey protein market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for dairy products, growing concerns regarding fitness among consumers, increase in the market for pediatric foods are expected to boost the growth of global hydrolyzed whey protein market. Additionally, growing trends of ready to drink and ready to cook foods, demand for geriatric dietary supplements, and rise in awareness of personal care, beauty consciousness, and bodybuilding are expected to propel the growth of whey protein market. On the other hand, high manufacturing costs and a high price of whey protein, the stringent regulatory framework for the marketing of whey proteins and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of whey protein are restraining of the whey protein market.

Despite of a numerous drivers for the market, the market still faces a challenge of the growth retardation by certain restraints. One of the most important restraint for the market is the high processing and manufacturing cost of the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein. There are certain health related concerns with the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein which have hindered the consumers in building a complete trust over the protein powders which stunt the growth of the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market. Another important factor which restricts this market to flourish is the stringent regulatory concerns and required certifications for marketing whey protein. Apart from all these restraints, the rising scope of Hydrolyzed Whey Proteins in infant foods and several other food processing sectors are believed to drive the overall global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market.

The global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrolyzed Whey Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agropur

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Carbery Group

Glanbia

Hilmar Cheese Company

Milk Specialties

…

Segment by Type

Hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Manufacturers

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

