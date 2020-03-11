Hydrolyzed Starch Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018 – 2028

Hydrolyzed Starch Market Outlook:

Hydrolyzed starch is an artificial sugar alcohol produced from starch. It is derived from cornstarch as well as other raw materials, such as rice, wheat or potato starch. Hydrolyzed starch is used as an ingredient in the manufacturing of many food products. It provides texture, bulk and can also be used as a humectant to retain moisture. Hydrolyzed starch is also known to possess a laxative effect. It is prepared artificially as it does not occur naturally in vegetables and fruits. It is widely used as a primary ingredient in low-calorie foods and sugar-free candies and is commercially sold as sugar alcohol. Other foods in which hydrolyzed starch is used include chewing gums, ice cream, baked goods and jams and spreads.

Hydrolyzed starch is mostly used as a sweetener. Artificial sweeteners, such as hydrolyzed starch, are gaining popularity due to the increasing consumer demand for low-calorie foods.

The overall demand for hydrolyzed starch is expected to grow in the years to come.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Low-Calorie Foods to Push Market Growth

Hydrolyzed starch has become an essential ingredient in food and beverages, mainly for its nutritional, sensorial and functional properties. In recent years, the production and applications of hydrolyzed starch have increased rapidly. The food industry is gradually replacing sugar with hydrolyzed starch-based sweeteners. High demand from the confectionary industry is anticipated to act as a key driver for the market. Approval from regulatory bodies, such as FDA and EFSA, for the use of hydrolyzed starch as a food ingredient has given the market a significant boost. Foodservice companies are inclining toward hydrolyzed starch-based sweeteners to fulfill the consumers’ demand for low-calorie foods.

Hydrolyzed Starch Market – Market Segmentation:

By Nature, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By Functionality, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Sweetening

Moisture Retainer

Texturizing

By End-use, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Jams and Spreads

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Source, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Rice

Wheat

Potato

Others

By Form, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Powder

Coarse-Grain

Granulated

Global Hydrolyzed Starch Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players active in the global Hydrolyzed Starch market are Lyckeby, Cargill Inc., BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsui Chemicals, Shell International, Covestro, Stepan Company, Sweetener Products Company, SPI Polyols, Inc., Roquette America Inc., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Archer Daniels Midland, Tongaat Hulett Starch and Ingredion, among others.