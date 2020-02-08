Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 -2025

Hydrogenation catalyst is a type of catalyst that is to treat with hydrogen-is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen (H2) and another compound or element, usually in the presence of a catalyst such as nickel, palladium or platinum. The process is commonly employed to reduce or saturate organic compounds. Hydrogenation typically constitutes the addition of pairs of hydrogen atoms to a molecule, often an alkene. Catalysts are required for the reaction to be usable; non-catalytic hydrogenation takes place only at very high temperatures. Hydrogenation reduces double and triple bonds in hydrocarbons.
Get free sample for more Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2103920&type=S
Hydrogenation catalyst is a high technical barrier market with limited suppliers. Market concentration is high. The top 3 players Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle and Criterion takes a combined global market share of 44.84% in 2017. Other suppliers like Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and Sinopec takes a smaller share in the market.
The global Hydrogenation Catalyst market is valued at 2940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogenation Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogenation Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-hydrogenation-catalyst-market-research-report-2019.htm
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Clariant
Evonik
Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)
Criterion
Johnson Matthey
Axens
UOP
Haldor Topsoe
Albemarle
Sinopec
CNPC
SJEP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Transition Metal Based Catalysts
Noble Metal Based Catalyst
Other
Segment by Application
Refining
Petrochemicals
Oil & Fat Hydrogenation
Other
About us
QYResearchReports delivers the latest strategic market intelligence to build a successful business footprint in China. Our syndicated and customized research reports provide companies with vital background information of the market and in-depth analysis on the Chinese trade and investment framework, which directly affects their business operations. Reports from QYResearchReports feature valuable recommendations on how to navigate in the extremely unpredictable yet highly attractive Chinese market.
Contact us
Brooklyn, NY 11230
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (USA-CANADA)
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
Web: https://www.qyresearchreports.com
Email: [email protected]