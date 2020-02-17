Hydrogen Storage- Global Market by Manufacturers (Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair, Worthington Industries, Luxfer) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Hydrogen Storage market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrogen Storage market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Methods of hydrogen storage for subsequent use span many approaches including high pressures, cryogenics, and chemical compounds that reversibly release H2 upon heating. Underground hydrogen storage is useful to provide grid energy storage for intermittent energy sources, like wind power, as well as providing fuel for transportation, particularly for ships and airplanes.

The cylinder segment is estimated to be the largest storage type segment during the forecast period because of the rise in demand from end-use applications, such as metal working, food, and electronics industries.

By application, transportation is one of the fastest-growing application segments of the hydrogen storage market owing to the rising demand for hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles in Europe and North America. The demand of hydrogen powered fuel cells has also been increasing from the various modes of transportation, such as buses, forklifts, trains and trams, and ships and boats. This will further boost the hydrogen storage market.

Request a sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/561722

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair, Worthington Industries, Luxfer, Mcphy Energy, Hexagon Composites, Hbank Technologies, Inoxcva, VRV.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Type of Storage

Cylinder, Merchant/bulk, On-site, On-board

By Form of Storage

Physical, Material-based.

Segment by Application: Chemical, Oil Refining, General Industry, Transportation, Metal Working.

If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.

For more latest reports kindly visit @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com

About Us: MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)

[email protected]

+91 20 2435 2999(ASIA), +1-240-284-8070(U.S), +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook