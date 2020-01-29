HYDROGEN PEROXIDE BIG OPPORTUNITIES 2017 – 2025

Press Release – 07 Feb 2019

– Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Overview

Hydrogen peroxide is a basic chemical compound, available in liquid form at room temperature. The product is slightly more viscous than water. It is the simplest peroxide available and is basically used as an oxidizer, bleaching agent and antiseptic product. Hydrogen peroxide can be manufactured through various manufacturing processes; however, anthraquinone autoxidation is the most widely used process. The product is used widely in various end-use industries such as paper & pulp, chemical, mining, wastewater treatment, and electronics due to its eco-friendly applications.

The report estimates and forecasts the market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the hydrogen peroxide market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the hydrogen peroxide market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

– Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Scope of the Report

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the hydrogen peroxide market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application type and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for hydrogen peroxide between 2017 and 2025.

– Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

– Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the hydrogen peroxide market by dividing it on the basis of application and geography segments. The hydrogen peroxide market has been segmented into paper & pulp, chemical, waste water treatment, mining and others based on application type. Application type segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for hydrogen peroxide in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for various segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual application type in all the regions and countries.

– Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A. and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global hydrogen peroxide market has been segmented as follows:

– Hydrogen Peroxide Market – Application Type Analysis

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Waste Water Treatment

Mining

Others

– Hydrogen Peroxide Market – Regional Analysis

– North America U.S. Canada



– Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



– Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



