Hydrogen Generator Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Hydrogen Generator Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Hydrogen Generator Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hydrogen Generator Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Hydrogen Generator market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrogen Generator market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydrogen Generator is a device that separates hydrogen from oxygen in water, so that the hydrogen gas can be used in various applications. For commercial use, hydrogen is most commonly released by a petroleum cracking process from natural gas, as generating large amounts of hydrogen from water is more expensive than generating it from carbon.

In this report, we only discussed hydrogen generator which hydrogen flow from10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h.

Currently, some companies sell Hydrogen Generator. The main market players are Air Products, Hydrogenics Corp., Hygear, Idroenergy, etc. The global production of Hydrogen Generator increased from 2201(Units) in 2011to 2983(Units) in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time.

Hydrogen Generator is used in many industries including electricity industry, chemical industry and other industries like electronic industry. Survey results showed that 65.74% of the Hydrogen Generator (10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h) market is for electricity industry, 21.49% is for chemical industry in 2015.

USA and Europe are the main production and consumption region of Hydrogen Generator (10 Nm3/h to 250 Nm3/h), and their products usually has better quality.

The revenue of Hydrogen Generator will still increase for next five years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Air Products

Hydrogenics Corp.

Hygear

Idroenergy

Teledyne

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water Electrolysis

Ammonia Electrolysis

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electricity Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Key Stakeholders

Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers

Hydrogen Generator Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydrogen Generator Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Hydrogen Generator Market Research Report 2018

1 Hydrogen Generator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrogen Generator

1.2 Hydrogen Generator Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Hydrogen Generator Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Hydrogen Generator Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Water Electrolysis

1.2.4 Ammonia Electrolysis

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Hydrogen Generator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hydrogen Generator Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Electricity Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Hydrogen Generator Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Generator Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hydrogen Generator (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Generator Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Air Products

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Hydrogen Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Air Products Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Hydrogenics Corp.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Hydrogen Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Hydrogenics Corp. Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Hygear

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Hydrogen Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Hygear Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Idroenergy

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Hydrogen Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Idroenergy Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Teledyne

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Hydrogen Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Teledyne Hydrogen Generator Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

