Hydrogen Generation Market 2019 Top Companies, Emerging Audience, Demand, Benefits, Price, Sales Revenue and Trends to 2023

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

The global hydrogen generation market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the favorable government regulations and research and development activities of hydrogen. For instance, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) approached the government to set up support for the use of hydrogen to decarbonize the energy system across the power, heat. And transport sector.

Hydrogen is considered to be among some of the most abundant elements available in the universe. It is produced when natural gas is heated with steam leading to the production of syngas, a mix of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Similarly, hydrogen can be produced by electrolyzing water and biomass gasification. Biomass gasification is a process where the plant matter is heated and reacted to enable the production of hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

Industry Highlights

Some of the factors that pose as primary drivers for the growth of hydrogen generation market including the growing shift towards the use of clean energy in the power generation mix, growing awareness towards environment-friendly ways of energy production, and supportive government initiatives to use clean energy production alternatives. Many cities across the globe are investing heavily for energy system transformations for the Paris Agreement targets. For instance, China, the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitter, has announced its plan to bring down its carbon emission down to 20% of its original emission by making a shift towards the use of renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, desulphurization initiatives taken up by the government authorities in various economies across the globe are expected to push the hydrogen generation market. With a rising need to control pollution levels, a rapidly rising demand for cleaner energy sources is observed to fuel exponential market growth for hydrogen generation. An upsurge in the production of electric vehicles is estimated to fuel the demand for hydrogen generation as many countries are projected to increase investments in developing hydrogen fuel stations.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

Praxair

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals

Hydrogenics

Iwatani

Messer Group

Plug Power

Linde

Showa Denko

Ballard Power systems

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmental Overview:

The global hydrogen generation market is segmented on the basis of generation & delivery type, application, and storage.

By generation & delivery type, the market is segmented into captive and merchant.

By application, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into petroleum refinery, ammonia production, methanol production, transportation, and power generation.

By storage, the hydrogen generation market has been segmented into on-board storage, underground storage, and power-to-gas storage.

Hydrogen Generation Market Regional Analysis

The global hydrogen generation market is regionally segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global hydrogen generation market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to growing demand to decarbonize energy use and increased demand for hydrogen to be used in fuel cell technology for electric vehicles. Demand for electric vehicles and efficient fuel technology in the countries such as China, Japan is expected to increase the growth of hydrogen generation to install efficient hydrogen fuel cell stations. For instance, in 2018, the Chinese government has established a 2 million new electric vehicle target which includes hydrogen fuel powered vehicles by 2020. This would boost the demand for hydrogen generation in the coming years.

Industry Update

April 2019: Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the introduction of SimpleFuel to its Motomachi Plant in Toyota City. SimpleFuel is a small machine based on water-electrolysis, used for hydrogen generation and filling which makes use of electricity generated from solar power. It can produce, store, as well as, supply hydrogen.

