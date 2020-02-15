Hydrogen Generation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Hydrogen Generation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Hydrogen Generation Market 2018

This report studies the global Hydrogen Generation market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrogen Generation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydrogen generation market refers to the market where hydrogen is generated using different processes such as steam reforming and electrolysis. The hydrogen generation market can be classified on the basis of product either as an on-site hydrogen generator or as a portable hydrogen generator. The generated hydrogen finds application in multiple industries such as chemical, refineries, metal processing, and transportation.

The petroleum refinery segment dominated the application market owing to the increasing demand for the desulfurization of fuel called for by government regulations. This will also drive the segment during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global hydrogen generation market during the forecast period. The Middle Eastern market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2018 to 2023, owing to a rising need for the desulfurization of fuel due to government regulations in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Hydrogenics

Messer Group

Linde Group

Ally Hi-Tech

Caloric

Claind

ErreDue

Heliocentris Group

Hygear

Iwatani

Mahler AGS

McPhy Energy

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Praxair Technology

Proton Onsite

Showa Denko

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Teledyne Technologies

Xebec

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Generation and Delivery mode

Captive

Merchant

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming

Partial Gasification

Electrolysis of Water

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Others

7 Global Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

