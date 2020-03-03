Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size, Share Analysis 2019, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Trends till 2023

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Liquid Hydrogen, Metal Hydrides, Carbon Absorption, Underground Salt Caverns), End-User (Power Generation, Transportation, Chemicals, Metal Working, Others) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023. Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market is expected to grow at 8.50% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Overview

The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Technological advancement in addition to growing fuel cell demand will positively trigger the global hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, growing investments in research and development of fuel cell technology present opportunity for industry expansion. For instance, in 2017, Kia motors, South American company, announced the launch of H2 based hybrid automobile fuel cell system driving clean feet implementation, thus driving the demand for hydrogen energy storage market.

The need for complete energy storage solution has become more important where fields of wind turbines are generating gigawatts of electricity, often with a significant amount of grid power generation not matching with the demand. So, to efficiently store this extra power, hydrogen energy storage process is used to store the electricity produced through hydrogen. The hydrogen energy storage mainly focuses on hydrogen utilization in various applications such as fuel cells and catalytic combustion of hydrogen.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Segmentation

Global hydrogen energy storage market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market has been classified as liquid hydrogen, metal hydrides, carbon absorption, and underground salt caverns.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented as power generation, transportation, chemicals, metal working, and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players of global Hydrogen Energy Storage market are VRV S.P.A, Hbank Technologies Inc., Inoxcva, Mcphy Energy S.A, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Worthington Industries Inc., Praxair Inc, Linde AG., and Air Liquide, among others.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global hydrogen energy storage Market in 2018. Rising demand for hydrogen storage in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by strong demand for ammonia and methanol from countries such as China, India, and Australia. Also, stringent regulations in China on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels is expected to further boost the hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the government in South Korea and Japan have announced subsidies for manufacturing hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles and has also extended financial support in developing hydrogen infrastructure further driving the hydrogen energy storage market.

