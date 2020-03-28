Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Development Projected To Achieve An Dealing At Some Purpose In 2017 – 2027

This research publication, filled with incisive market insights, surfaces several reasons owing to which the global hydrogen electrolyzer market has caught steam in the recent years. The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is estimated to account for a market value of US$ 181.6 Mn by the end of 2017 and is likely to reach a value of more than US$ 350 Mn by the end of 2027. The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is anticipated to grow at a robust growth rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the period of forecast, 2017 to 2027.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Regional Analysis by Product Type

Western Europe is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate and is expected to reflect a market value of US$ 35.2 Mn with respect to the PEM (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane) segment by product type, followed by Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and North America in this segment. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to witness the highest growth rate as compared to other regions throughout the period of forecast. Europe region depicts a higher market value with respect to solid oxide electrolyzer segment by product type followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America and North America respectively. Europe also dominates the global hydrogen electrolyzer market by the alkaline electrolyzer segment by reflecting a high market value of around US$ 50 Mn by 2027 end, and is followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America and Latin America. To infer, Western Europe dominates the global market by region in all three segments by product type and it would be wise to make investments in Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions.

Alkaline Electrolyzer segment set to dominate the global hydrogen electrolyzer market

The global hydrogen electrolyzer market by product type includes PEM Electrolyzer segment, Alkaline Electrolyzer segment and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer segment. The alkaline electrolyzer segment dominated the global hydrogen electrolyzer market in 2016 by reflecting a higher market value of US$ 100.9 Mn and is expected to reach a value of US$ 107.4 Mn by the end of 2017. This dominating trend of this segment is more likely to continue till the end of 2027 and is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 190 Mn. The PEM electrolyzer segment is poised to register a higher growth rate compared to alkaline and solid oxide electrolyzer segments and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the period of forecast, 2017-2027. Solid oxide electrolyzer segment is expected to witness sluggish growth rate and a comparatively low market value throughout the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Growth Propelling Aspects