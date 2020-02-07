Hydrogen-cooled Turbine Generator Market by Research,Industry Trends, Supply, Sales,and Insights 2026

Turbine generators are also known as turbo generators. They are turbine-driven generators. A turbine generator is a system that converts mechanical energy into electrical energy. Turbine generators can create electricity using mechanical energy from many different sources: wind, water, steam, fossil fuels. Even a human can supply the force needed to produce electricity from a turbine generator.

Numerous air-cooled, water hydrogen-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled turbine generators are available in the market. Hydrogen-cooled turbine generators use hydrogen gas as coolant. Hydrogen gas has a high thermal conductivity and other favorable properties, which makes hydrogen cooled turbine generators the most common type of turbine generators utilized in several end-user industries.

Rise in industrialization and rapid population growth have resulted in increase in investments in electricity generation technologies. Power is an important requirement for sustainable growth all over the globe. Several countries have initiated the installation of power plants in order to cater to the increasing demand for energy. High capacity power plants are utilized for generation of electricity as an alternative to fossil fuels. In these power plants, hydrogen-cooled turbine generators are used for the distribution, conversion, production, and efficient usage of electricity worldwide.

The hydrogen-cooled turbine generator market can be segmented based on type, capacity, end-user industry, and region. A turbine generator is equipment that is installed in hydrocarbon-fuelled power plants and other renewable plants. Based on type, the hydrogen- cooled turbine generator market can be segmented into gas/steam turbine generator, solar turbine generator, and hydro turbine turbo generator, and others. Gas turbine turbo generator is a turbine that is considered to be the smallest class of turbo generators.

Gas turbine generators are mainly used for their efficient burning of gaseous fuels. Steam turbine generators are much larger in size as compared to gas turbo generators. The steam is generated by using nuclear, coal, or geothermal energy. They generate high and efficient amount of electrical power. Hydro turbine generators are considered to be traditional turbine generators, and they function on hydro power. Energy is acquired from moving water, which is used in many hydro-electric power plants. In terms of capacity, the hydrogen-cooled turbine generator market can be classified into upto 200 MVA, 201-500 MVA, and above 500 MVA. Based on end-user industry, the market can be segmented into coal power plant, nuclear power plant, natural gas power plant, shipping, and others.