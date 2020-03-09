Hydrogel Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2018 – 2028

Global Hydrogel Market: Overview

Hydrogel is crosslinked three dimensional polymeric structure, which can absorb and retain considerable amounts of water. Hydrogel is a polymeric material that exhibits the ability to swell and retain a certain amount of water without getting dissolved in water. The ability of hydrogels to absorb water arises from hydrophilic functional groups attached to the polymeric backbone. The resistance hydrogel to dissolution comes from the cross-links between their network chains. Hydrogel is classified on the basis of polymeric composition into homopolymeric, copolymeric and multipolymer interpenetrating polymeric hydrogel. Hydrogel are used in hygienic products, drug delivery systems, packaging, coal dewatering, agriculture, food additives, tissue engineering etc. Hydrogel is also used for food packaging and have great potential as carriers of bioactive components. Hydrogel controls the humidity generated by food materials when packaged with higher water content. Although, the hydrogel is not widely use in the food packaging but offers innovative and potential applications in the food packaging field. Some products have to be stored in an adjustable humidity environment in order to preserve the products. Hydrogel is an ideal choice for humidity control applications. The increasing demand for ecofriendly products in order to overcome problems such as sustainability, environmental issues and biodegradability boosts the demand for hydrogel during the forecast period.

Global Hydrogel Market: Dynamics

Hydrogels based on edible polymer provide many valued properties compared to their synthetic equivalents. Hydrogel contributes to the advance recyclability, reduction of environmental contamination and provide sustainability. The application of edible polymer based hydrogel includes food industry, drug delivery, bio-medical applications, pharmaceutical and environmental fields. Innovations and increasing applications of hydrogel fuels the global market during the forecast period. Hydrogel is used in the pharmaceutical sector in order to extend the shelf life of the products. Evaporative cooling hydrogel packaging is a growing trend in the pharmaceutical industry that extends the storage stability of existing pharma products. This is the major factor fueling the growth of hydrogel market globally. Hydrogel with water content are capable of reducing storage temperatures with refrigeration.

Hydrogel is also used for healing purposes. Wound dressing made of hydrogel provides moisture to the wound and helps in the common healing processes such as epidermis repair, removal of excess dead tissue and granulation. The use of hydrogel reduces the discomfort of changing the wound dressing and also reduces the risk of infection. Polyacrylamide hydrogel is anticipated to grow owing to the increased demand for disposable sanitary products. Increased awareness of hydrogel formulations have encouraged manufacturers on product-focused R&D to develop new hydrogel products and applications.

Global Hydrogel Market: Segmentation

On the basis of polymeric composition, the global hydrogel market is segmented into:

Homopolymeric

Copolymeric

Multipolymer Interpenetrating Polymeric

On the basis of configuration, the global hydrogel market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

Hybrid

On the basis of configuration, the global hydrogel market is segmented into:

Amorphous (non-crystalline)

Semi-crystalline

Crystalline

On the basis of configuration, the global hydrogel market is segmented into:

Healthcare and Hygiene

Contact lenses

Drug delivery systems

Tissue engineering

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Packaging

Global Hydrogel Market: Regional Outlook

Developed countries such as the US and Germany have observed a significant progress in the Hydrogel Market owing to the growing demand for personal, health care & hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and paper towels. High disposable income and advancing technology in the developing countries like India and China is expected to propel the hydrogel market during the forecast period. Germany, the U.K. and Italy are the leading players in the Europe hydrogel market. Moreover, the GCC countries and Turkey are anticipated to witness a higher growth in the market due to increasing demand of hydrogel packaging and application in healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Global Hydrogel Market: Key Manufacturers

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Inc.

Alliqua Biomedical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Procyon Corp

BSN Medical GmbH

HB Fuller Company

Altergon Italia

AMBU

The Cooper Companies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

