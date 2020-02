Hydrofluoroether Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018-2028

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, hydrofluoroether sales are estimated to surpass 6300 tons in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at approximately 12% over 2018. One of the key factors impacting growth of the hydrofluoroether market is stringent government regulations that mandate the replacement of chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons with cleaner alternatives.

The study finds that widespread adoption of the chemical as a solvent in precision cleaning applications is expected to emerge as a vital revenue pocket for the hydrofluoroether industry. Key attributes of hydrofluoroethers, such as non-inflammability, chemical inertness, non-corrosiveness, and low toxicity have been leading their adoption in the cleaning of semiconductors and other electronic components. Additionally, recyclability of hydrofluoroethers using water washing or phase separation processes is making them a desirable compound for cleaning of electric components.

The study opines that digital equipment cleaning will pave lucrative opportunities for the hydrofluoroether industry players. Burgeoning demand for internet and cloud computing services is prompting technology and networking companies to invest in infrastructure components such as optic fiber cables, connectors, and other digital equipment. Proper cleaning of the equipment in order to provide reliable services to clients is pivotal to maintaining a reputation and generating profits in the networking and technology market.

Demand for hydrofluoroethers as a cleaning agent is expected to stem from the requirement of precision cleaning processes in aerospace, military, medical, and analytical equipment industries with administrative authorities increasingly focusing on effective maintenance of vital infrastructure components. Hydrofluoroether’s superior properties, coupled with the development of sophisticated precision cleaning technology, is likely to fuel the demand for these chemical compounds. According to the study, hydrofluoroether sales in precision cleaning applications will surpass 2600 tons in 2019.

Gains Remain Complemented by Increasing Electric Vehicle PARC

Non-inflammability, low surface tension, low viscosity, and a high flash point of hydrofluoroethers are propelling their adoption as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. With extended governmental support and increasing consumer interest in sustainable and socially ethical products, the demand for electric vehicles using lithium-ion batteries as a power source is on the rise.

Electric vehicle manufacturers are demanding high-energy density lithium-ion batteries in order to develop high-performance vehicles and gain a competitive edge in the market. With its chemical properties suitable for use as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, hydrofluoroethers are providing battery manufacturers with an alternative for replacing the traditional electrolyte for the development of high-energy density batteries.

Lax Regulations on Hydrofluoroether Emission Accountability to Favor Adoption

Stringent guidelines such as the Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) emissions is prompting industries to replace the chemicals with eco-friendly alternatives. Consequentially, hydrofluoroethers with their properties resembling that of CFCs and HCFCs are expected to witness a surge in the demand. Additionally, regulations exempting industries from emission reporting of hydrofluoroethers is propelling their widespread adoption in aerosol formulations, industrial lubricant manufacturing, and as refrigerants.

Use of CFCs and HCFCs as refrigerants and in other applications has witnessed prohibitions over time, and hydrofluorocarbons and hydrofluoroethers are finding widespread adoption in industries. However, hydrofluorocarbons have been identified as a greenhouse gas in the Kyoto protocol and regulations are likely to force industries to limit the chemical’s usage in the foreseeable future.

Superior thermodynamic properties of hydrofluoroethers coupled with its cost-effectiveness is bolstering industries to invest in research to identify its potential use as a refrigerant. The virtual phasing out of CFCs and HCFCs by 2020 is also expected to potentially open new opportunities for hydrofluoroether’s use as a blowing agent in the production of plastic foam.

The Fact.MR report tracks the hydrofluoroether market for the period 2019-2027. According to the report, the hydrofluoroether market is projected to grow at over 14% CAGR through 2027.