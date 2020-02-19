HYDROCARBONS ACCOUNTING SOLUTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market 2018

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution is mainly used for three applications: Oil, Natural Gas and Water. And Oil & Gas was the most widely used area which took up about 98% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 23%.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338642-global-hydrocarbons-accounting-solution-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

Adept Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions

Tieto

Quorum Business Solutions

EnergySys

Schlumberger

JPL

Pansoft

CGI Group

Wipro Limited

Infosys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil

Natural Gas

Water

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338642-global-hydrocarbons-accounting-solution-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution

1.2 Classification of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Types

1.2.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Natural Gas

1.3.4 Water

1.4 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SAP Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Adept Solutions

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Adept Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 P2 Energy Solutions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 P2 Energy Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tieto

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tieto Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Quorum Business Solutions

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Quorum Business Solutions Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 EnergySys

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 EnergySys Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Schlumberger

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Schlumberger Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 JPL

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 JPL Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com