Hydro Chillers Market through 2028 Presented in New Forecast Research

The research report on Hydro chillers presents a comprehensive assessment of the Hydro Chillers Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report in Hydro chillers provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies and application.

With the surge in urbanization, consumers’ food habits have been transforming, and a large cross section of consumers are including more fresh produce into their daily diets. This has augmented the demand for refrigeration systems among the businesses engaged in the storage and packaging of fresh produce. Among the refrigeration equipment, hydro chillers have gained a significant traction in the recent past. The growing number of modern stores and refrigerated stores in South Asia and East Asia have significantly raised the volume of fresh produce, which, in turn, has translated into the growing demand for hydro chillers in these regions.

Hydro chillers distribute low temperature water underneath stored fresh produce. Hydro chillers keep the temperature around every fruit and vegetable under a range that reduces its perishability. In this way, the fruits and vegetables are not only saved from being rotten, but they also retain their original texture for longer period of time. One of the key reasons for the growth in demand for hydro chillers is that they reduce energy requirement for refrigeration.

Hydro chillers are used by market gardeners, fresh fruit traders and food processing companies, among which the demand is the highest from market gardeners. Market gardeners are people engaged in agro-business, who conduct cultivation and marketing of fresh produce at a large scale. The countries having organized agricultural structure have several market gardeners. The demand for hydro chillers has also been growing from food processing companies, as with their increasing capacities, they need a sustainable set-up that fulfils their storage requirements.

While the unit sales of hydro coolers is on the rise, there also exists a market for used hydro coolers. There are small-scale business people engaged in food and vegetable storage and sales, who have less affordability to purchase a new hydro chiller. Therefore, several of them purchase it from the resellers of used hydro chillers. This has been to some extent a restraint for the growth of new hydro chiller equipment.

The manufacturers of hydro chillers are showcasing the features of their products to distinguish their offering from the competition. For instance, Precision Food Innovations offers hydro chillers whose chiller modules can be installed on the machine or remotely located. The company also gives flexibility to its customers to select their choice of recirculation pumps and electric/ hydraulic drive. The company claims that its hydro chillers can be custom designed to fit for an array of applications. Semco Inc. is another manufacturer of hydro coolers that has double end-wall curtains, which keep the fruits and vegetables chilled. Its hydro chillers also have portable chiller with fir slate conveyor system that is suitable for bulk products or field bins. Semco’s hydro chillers also have 40 feet funnel with four individual cooling circuits for stacked field bins or pallets. Semco also gives leasing options to its customers.

Global hydro chillers market has characterized a low level competition, wherein a handful of competitors offers such equipment. The key competitors in the hydro chillers market includes Precision Food Innovations, Wyma Solutions, Thermal Care, Alltech Refrigeration and Semco Inc.

The Hydro chillers market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Hydro chillers includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)

The Hydro chillers market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Hydro chillers report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Hydro chillers market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

