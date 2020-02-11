HYDRAULIC WORKOVER SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Hydraulic Workover Services Market:
Executive Summary
Hydraulic Workover is the most cost efficient method to repair all types of wells both onshore and offshore. The Hydraulic Workover Unit (HWU) is a versatile, cost saving and safe tool to perform sand cleanouts, change-out completions and to repair casing leaks.
The evolution of Hydraulic Workover (HWO) services can be traced back to the 1920s. Halliburton hydraulic workover operations began in 1929 when Mr. H.C. Otis, Sr. designed, patented and built the world’s first unit to run or pull pipe under pressure.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Hydraulic Workover Units in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Hydraulic Workover Units. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Hydraulic Workover Units will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
Globally, the Hydraulic Workover Units industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Hydraulic Workover Units is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Halliburton, Superior Energy Services, Precision Drilling, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Hydraulic Workover Units and related services. At the same time, Middle East and Africa, occupied about 38% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Hydraulic Workover Units industry.
In 2018, the global Hydraulic Workover Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hydraulic Workover Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- Halliburton
- Superior Energy Services
- Precision Drilling
- Basic Energy Services
- Cudd Energy Services
- Nabors Industries
- UMW Oil & Gas
- EMAS Energy Services
- Archer Limited
- High Arctic Energy Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Workover
- Snubbing
Market segment by Application, split into
- Onshore
- Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Hydraulic Workover Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Hydraulic Workover Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydraulic Workover Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Workover
1.4.3 Snubbing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size
2.2 Hydraulic Workover Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Hydraulic Workover Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Hydraulic Workover Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hydraulic Workover Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hydraulic Workover Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Hydraulic Workover Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Halliburton
12.1.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.1.4 Halliburton Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.2 Superior Energy Services
12.2.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.2.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development
12.3 Precision Drilling
12.3.1 Precision Drilling Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.3.4 Precision Drilling Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Precision Drilling Recent Development
12.4 Basic Energy Services
12.4.1 Basic Energy Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.4.4 Basic Energy Services Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Basic Energy Services Recent Development
12.5 Cudd Energy Services
12.5.1 Cudd Energy Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cudd Energy Services Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cudd Energy Services Recent Development
12.6 Nabors Industries
12.6.1 Nabors Industries Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.6.4 Nabors Industries Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Nabors Industries Recent Development
12.7 UMW Oil & Gas
12.7.1 UMW Oil & Gas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.7.4 UMW Oil & Gas Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 UMW Oil & Gas Recent Development
12.8 EMAS Energy Services
12.8.1 EMAS Energy Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.8.4 EMAS Energy Services Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 EMAS Energy Services Recent Development
12.9 Archer Limited
12.9.1 Archer Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.9.4 Archer Limited Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Archer Limited Recent Development
12.10 High Arctic Energy Services
12.10.1 High Arctic Energy Services Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hydraulic Workover Services Introduction
12.10.4 High Arctic Energy Services Revenue in Hydraulic Workover Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 High Arctic Energy Services Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
