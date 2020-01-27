Hydraulic Torque Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Torque in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The United States Hydraulic Torque are mainly manufactures in USA, while some are from oversea supplier, the USA Hydraulic Torque market reached about 18066 Units in 2017 from 20999 Units in 2013. The average growth is about -3.69% in 2013-2017.

Hydraulic Torque sales main centralize in Southwest of the USA. Its consumtion took about 30.42% of USA total market in 2017, followed by the The South (24.68%), The Midwest (20.37%).

Hytorc, Enerpac, Torq/Lite, Hydratight and TorcUP are leading suppliers in USA, the total Hydraulic Torque sales occupies about 72% market share.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Torque is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

Torc-Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

