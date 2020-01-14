Hydraulic Pumps Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

— Hydraulic pumps are used in hydraulic drive systems and can be hydrostatic or hydrodynamic. A hydraulic pump is a mechanical source of power that converts mechanical power into hydraulic energy (hydrostatic energy i.e. flow, pressure).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The construction, mining, and material handling segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the hydraulic pumps market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing use of hydraulic pumps in heavy industries that involves harsh weather conditions and different magnitudes. Hydraulic pumps are used in excavators, loaders, earthmovers, grader, dozers, dumpers, cranes, forklifts, and bulldozers.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major industries that drives the demand for hydraulic pumps in the region includes construction, agriculture, oil and gas, mining, material handling, industrial equipment, refrigeration and heating systems, and pumps and pumping equipment. Furthermore, the US provides technologically superior products by reducing the operating and service costs for end-users, and offer high productivity and reliability.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch Rexroth

Danfoss

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Actuant

Bailey International

Bucher Hydraulics

Casappa

Dalian Hydraulic Component

Dynamatic Technologies

HYDAC International

Hyva Global

Kawasaki Precision Machinery

Linde Hydraulics

Salami Hydraulics

Toshiba Machine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydraulic Gear Pumps

Hydraulic Vane Pumps

Hydraulic Piston Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction, Mining, and Material Handling

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

