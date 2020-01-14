HYDRAULIC HOIST GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

A Hydraulic Hoist is a piece of equipment used for lifting or moving heavy or over-sized objects.

Scope of the Report:

Unlike traditional cranes or lifts, hydraulic hoists rely on an oil-based piston mechanism instead of a large motorized operating system. This piston mechanism allows the hydraulic hoist to lift much larger loads with a fairly small motor compared to similarly-sized cranes or hoists.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2023, from 250 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hoist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Columbus McKinnon

KITO Group

Harrington Hoists, Inc.

JDN Group

Vital Chain Block

OZ Lifting Products

Venus Engineers

Tractel

Vulcan Compagnie de Palans Ltée

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chain

Lever

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal Processing

Cement

Automtive

Chemical

Mining

Construction

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydraulic Hoist Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chain

1.2.2 Lever

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metal Processing

1.3.2 Cement

1.3.3 Automtive

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ingersoll-Rand plc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ingersoll-Rand plc Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Columbus McKinnon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Columbus McKinnon Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 KITO Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 KITO Group Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Harrington Hoists, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Harrington Hoists, Inc. Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JDN Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 JDN Group Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Vital Chain Block

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Vital Chain Block Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 OZ Lifting Products

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydraulic Hoist Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 OZ Lifting Products Hydraulic Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

