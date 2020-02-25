Hydraulic Gear Pump Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global hydraulic gear pump market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the hydraulic gear pump market during the forecast period.

Multiple end-user industries rely on hydraulic gear pumps to attain operational efficiency. In case of applications involving highly corrosive and reactive fluids, wherein centrifugal pumps don’t fill the bill, hydraulic gear pumps are witnessing extensive demand. However, lower replacement rates and extension of component lifecycle via repair & maintenance are likely to impede the growth of hydraulic gear pump market. New technologies introduced in the hydraulic gear pumps provide immense scope for repairs instead if replacements, creating challenges vis-à-vis demand for new hydraulic gear pumps.

Flourishing Construction Industry to Create Sustained Demand for Hydraulic Gear Pumps

Hydraulic gear pumps find extensive adoption in the building & construction industry. Flourishing building & construction activities, across both developed and developing economies, are foreseen to generate substantial demand for high-quality equipment. This, in turn, is creating prime opportunities for the manufacturers of hydraulic gear pumps in terms of volume sales.

Multifarious application in various operations, including excavation, material handling & lifting, and earth moving is likely to spur demand for construction equipment. Also, a renewed focus on infrastructure development remains a key sales influencer of hydraulic gear pumps. In addition, rapid development of commercial spaces as well as residential spaces is estimated to provide the much-needed fillip to sales of hydraulic gear pumps.

Western Europe Remains a Highly Lucrative Region for Manufacturers of Hydraulic Gear Pump

Western Europe remains a highly lucrative region for the manufacturers of high gear pumps and is estimated to account for a substantial market share over the forecast period, on account of robust demand from heavy duty segment. The buoyancy of this region can be attributed to strong presence of prominent agriculture & construction equipment manufacturers. Moreover, widespread presence of prominent hydraulic gear pump manufacturers, such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Technologies, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marzocchi Pompe, Gemma Automotive, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and others, makes this region highly- remunerative among all other regions.

Key manufacturers of hydraulic gear pumps are focusing on long-term supply contracts and launch of new products for solidifying their foothold in the global market space. For instance, Haldex Hydraulics Systems launched a new and exclusive mobile hydraulic gear pump meant for reducing noise levels by up to ten dB(A) or 80% in case of low-speed applications, notably in forklifts and warehouse trucks. The development of this pump was a collaborative effort of the company and the University of Dresden, Germany.

In order to be highly cost competitive, manufacturers are offering hydraulic gear pumps and parts at economical prices. Moreover, manufacturers of hydraulic gear pumps maintain a comprehensive stock holding of spares, which helps them to offer additional value to their customers. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering custom hydraulic pump designs and manufacturing to serve diverse customer requirements.

