FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Hydraulic Filter Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are UFI FILTERS, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the hydraulic filter market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global hydraulic filter market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4% CAGR during the period until 2028.

During 2013-2017, the hydraulic filter market revenues grew at a modest 3.5% CAGR, with a significantly high demand for hydraulic filters and lube oil filters in the aerospace industry.

In 2018, the hydraulic filter market reached US$ 1.8 billion and it is expected to record 4.0% y-o-y in 2019. With the rapidly expanding range of end-use applications of hydraulic filters, the global market is estimated to grow at a healthy 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for hydraulic filters with over one-third revenue share of the global market. China will generate positive growth opportunities for hydraulic filter manufacturers despite fluctuating raw material prices in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific will continue to remain the high-growth market for hydraulic filters, as end-use industries in the region, such as power generation, construction, and steel industry, are likely to gain traction in the upcoming years.

Founded in 1918, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered in Ohio, U.S. The company offers a product portfolio that includes crankcase ventilation filtration, air filtration, and fuel filtration based on its motion and control technologies. Parker Hannifin’s key strategies are mainly focused on boosting innovation to consolidate its position in aerospace and defense markets.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bosch Rexroth AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lohram Main, Germany. The company has established its strong presence in the hydraulic filters market with its expertise in electric drives and control technology, gear technologies, and linear motion and assembly technologies for mobile applications.

Filtration Group Corporation

Founded in 1943, Filtration Group Corporation is based in Illinois, U.S. The company designs and manufactures filtration systems, including indoor air quality products, such as dust collection filters, overspray collectors, custom air filters, and gas phase air filtration systems. The company’s key strategies reflect its plan to strengthen its position in the marine, aviation, and diversified industrial markets.

HYDAC Filtertechnik GmbH was founded in 1963, and is based in Sulzbach, Germany. Company’s strong product portfolio includes hydraulic accumulators, manifolds, pipe connections, valves, fittings, pumps, heat exchangers, cooling systems, sensors, housings, and cylinders, along with maintenance services.

Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff)

Founded in 1963, Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff) is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany. Stauff is a subsidiary of Lukad Holding GmbH & Co. KG – a German owner-managed family company that develops, manufactures, and supplies hydraulic and fastening systems through its subsidiaries. Stauff offers pipework equipment and hydraulic components used in a wide range of industrial sectors such as agricultural/forestry machinery, oil and gas, construction machinery, marine, railway, and wind energy industries.

Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc., Bosch Rexroth, Mahle International GmbH (Filtration Group Corporation), UFI FILTERS, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, MP Filtri S.p.A., Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff), OMT S.p.A., Pall Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., SMC Corporation, and Yamashin Filter Corp are among the key companies in the hydraulic filter market.

High Demand for Return Line Filters to Prevail

Return line filters and suction filters are among the most popular types of low-pressure hydraulic filters. However, a majority of end-users are choosing return line filters over suction filters, especially in open-loop applications, with growing needs for improved efficiency at maintaining high fluid cleanliness levels. In addition, installing hydraulic filters on a return line of an application ensures the availability of sufficient pressure for forcing the fluid through fine media. Moreover, improved performance characteristics, such as high chemical resistance, contamination retention capacity, and high burst pressure resistance, are likely to contribute to the increasing demand for return line filters in the coming future.

