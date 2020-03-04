Hydraulic Filter Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments, reports FactMR study

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global hydraulic filter market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the hydraulic filter market during the forecast period.

During 2013-2017, the hydraulic filter market revenues grew at a modest 3.5% CAGR, with a significantly high demand for hydraulic filters and lube oil filters in the aerospace industry.

In 2018, the hydraulic filter market reached US$ 1.8 billion and it is expected to record 4.0% y-o-y in 2019. With the rapidly expanding range of end-use applications of hydraulic filters, the global market is estimated to grow at a healthy 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for hydraulic filters with over one-third revenue share of the global market. China will generate positive growth opportunities for hydraulic filter manufacturers despite fluctuating raw material prices in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific will continue to remain the high-growth market for hydraulic filters, as end-use industries in the region, such as power generation, construction, and steel industry, are likely to gain traction in the upcoming years.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of the Hydraulic Filter Market?

Development of new raw materials, such as micro glass materials, signify the stakeholders’ increasing efforts to boost innovations in the design and features of new models of hydraulic filters.

Leading manufacturers are introducing hydraulic filters to suit the specific requirements of end-users from diverse industries—aerospace and defense industry will remain a primary focus for most.

Increasing growth of the leading end-use industries, including marine, steel construction machinery, petrochemical, and transportation industries, are creating promising opportunities for manufacturers in the hydraulic filter industry.

Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc., Bosch Rexroth, Mahle International GmbH (Filtration Group Corporation), UFI FILTERS, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Mann+Hummel Group, MP Filtri S.p.A., Walter Stauffenberg GmbH & Co. KG (Stauff), OMT S.p.A., Pall Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., SMC Corporation, and Yamashin Filter Corp are among the key companies in the hydraulic filter market.

High Demand for Return Line Filters to Prevail

Return line filters and suction filters are among the most popular types of low-pressure hydraulic filters. However, a majority of end-users are choosing return line filters over suction filters, especially in open-loop applications, with growing needs for improved efficiency at maintaining high fluid cleanliness levels. In addition, installing hydraulic filters on a return line of an application ensures the availability of sufficient pressure for forcing the fluid through fine media. Moreover, improved performance characteristics, such as high chemical resistance, contamination retention capacity, and high burst pressure resistance, are likely to contribute to the increasing demand for return line filters in the coming future.

Research Methodology

A unique methodology and holistic approach is adapted to carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of the hydraulic filter market to during the assessment period 2018-2028. The FactMR report includes detailed information about the growth prospects of the market and offers exclusive conclusions about the future of in the hydraulic filter market.

Detailed secondary and primary market research is conducted to acquire comprehensive information about historical and current growth parameters of the hydraulic filter market featured in the report. Secondary market research on the hydraulic filter explains facts and data the historical and current facts and industry-validated information about the hydraulic filter market. Leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the hydraulic filter market are interviewed as a part of primary market research, which is conducted after secondary research.

