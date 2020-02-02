Hydraulic Excavator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Hydraulic excavators are heavy construction equipment that have a boom, dipper, and a bucket attached to a rotating platform, which sits on top of an undercarriage either with tracks or wheels. The excavation process is performed with the help of hydraulic pumps and cylinders. Excavators are used in many construction and mining sites. They are also being increasingly adopted in industries like railways for maintenance services.

The analysts forecast the global hydraulic excavator market to grow at a CAGR of 1.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic excavator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new hydraulic excavator sales worldwide during 2016.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Hydraulic Excavator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Caterpillar

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Komatsu

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Other prominent vendors

• Terex Construction

• Liebherr

• John Deere

• SANY

• Doosan Infracore

• Zoomlion

• JCB

• Kobelco Construction Machinery

• Metso

• CNH Industrial

• Hyundai Heavy Industries

• Wirtgen Group

• Atlas

• LiuGong

• Wacker Neuson

• Manitou

• Kubota

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Palfinger

• Sandvik Construction

• Lonking

• Fayat Group

Market driver

• Changing demographics to boost infrastructure spending.

Market challenge

• Growing competition for global leadership in construction equipment.

Market trend

• Emergence of intelligent automation.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global hydraulic excavator market by application

• Mining

• Construction

• Utility

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

• Global hydraulic excavator market segmentation by technology

• Crawler excavators

• Wheeled excavators

• Mini excavators

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global hydraulic excavator market by end-user

• Contractors

• Rental providers

• Others

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global hydraulic excavator market by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 10: Market drivers

• Changing demographics to boost infrastructure spending

• Increased adoption of excavators in other industries

• Growth in rental market

• Rise of MINT countries

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Stringent environmental laws and regulations

• Lack of qualified workers

• Market fluctuations

• Growing competition for global leadership in construction equipment

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Rise of hybrids

• Emergence of intelligent automation

• Machine control and telematics

• Advances in 3D printing

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Vendor overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• Caterpillar

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Komatsu

• Volvo Construction Equipment

..…..Continued

